Mr. Ronald Fuller
1943 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Ronald Fuller, 76, of Kellyton, Alabama, will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Bradford United Methodist Church. Rev. Dion Turner and Dr. Josh Sammons will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bradford United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home. Mr. Fuller will Lie In State one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Fuller passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Homer Fuller, Sr. and Ora Leola Welcher Fuller. He loved his family and his church dearly. Mr. Fuller was an active member of Bradford United Methodist Church. He enjoyed servicing lawn mowers, cleaning yards, fishing and whatever else he could do to help other people.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Fuller; sons, Ronnie Wayne Fuller (Lynn Marie) and Ricky Dale Fuller (Nancy); grandchildren, Kenny Wayne Fuller (Lindsey), Matthew Scott Fuller (Sabrina), Melissa Sue Carroll (Sean), Amber Elaine Harris, and Kelly Ann Weldon; great-grandchildren, Vivian Lynn Fuller, Rosie Fuller, Crimson Fuller, Layla Rose Fuller, River Allen Carroll, Briar Patrick Carroll, Brooks Ian Carroll, E. Griffin Harris, V, Aspyn Elaine Harris, and C. Alexander Weldon; sisters, Marie Phillips and Mary Ann Bice; brothers, Billy Wayne Fuller and Terry Dale Fuller and his favorite dog, Reno.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Fuller, Braxton Lashley, Ricky Garner, Tommy Tate, Michael Walker, and James Turner. Honorary pallbearer will be Colt Walker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sylvia Davis and brother, Homer Fuller, Jr.
The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to: Bradford UMC Building Fund, 264 Church St., Kellyton, Alabama 35089.
