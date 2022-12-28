Funeral Service for Mr. Ronald Floyd “Shag” Davis, 72, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.  Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park.  The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

