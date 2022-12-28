Funeral Service for Mr. Ronald Floyd “Shag” Davis, 72, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Davis passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born on December 6, 1950 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to William Floyd Davis and Velma Yates Davis. Shag was a hard worker. He worked for R.L. Jones Construction for 30+ years. He was and avid Alabama fan as well as NASCAR. He loved his family very much, especially his grandson. He enjoyed boating and fishing on Lake Martin and taking trips to the beach.
Shag is survived by his daughter, Andrea Davis (Rex Tyson); grandson, Nathaniel Floyd Tyson; sister-in-law, Dean Patterson; niece, Wanda Pitts; nephews, Lynn Patterson, Todd Patterson, Ralph Gilland and James Gilland; great nephews, Justin Patterson, Kent Brooks and Lance Gulledge; and great niece, Elizabeth Gilliland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wilbur Patterson; and sister, Darlene Boyd.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.