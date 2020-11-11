Graveside Service for Mr. Roger Mac Caldwell, 73, of Dadeville, Alabama will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Bethel Baptist Cemetery. Rev. Jamey Williams will officiate.
Mr. Caldwell passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 1, 1947 in Alexander City, Alabama to Mitchell Caldwell, Sr. and Carrie Lou McHargue Caldwell. He was a lifetime member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. Roger Mac loved his family dearly and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He had a passion for playing basketball, riding horses, quail hunting, training Border Collies and participating in sheep dog trials.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Margaret Caldwell; daughters, Kayte Caldwell Edelen (Wade) and Carrie Caldwell Clinard (Wes); grandchildren, Cameran Dulaney, Claire Dulaney, Oliver Clinard, and Callie Thomas; sister, Kay Caldwell; brother, Mitchell Caldwell, Jr. (Lynne), and numerous nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joyce Berry, Jean Woodruff, and Fay Caldwell, and brother, P.R. Caldwell.
Memorials may be made to, The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd, Suite 600, Arlington, Virginia 22209 or www.als.org.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.