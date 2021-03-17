Mr. Robert Todd Mayfield
1967 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Robert Todd Mayfield, 53, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Steve King will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Mayfield passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his residence. He was born on August 30, 1967 in Alexander City, Alabama to Truman M. "Tim" Mayfield and Victoria Gale Neighbors Mayfield. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Alexander City. He loved his Church, Sunday School Teachers, and Pastor Steve. Todd had many friends and never spoke ill of anyone. He was an avid Auburn fan and loved anything Auburn. Todd was a special treasure to his family and brought joy to all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents, Tim and Gale Mayfield of Alexander City; brother, Truman Mayfield (Rhonda) of Tallahassee, FL, sister, Victoria JeNan Mayfield of Alexander City; nephews, Larkin Mayfield and Gavin Mayfield; and several special Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund and First Baptist Church PO Box 400 Alexander City, AL 35011.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.