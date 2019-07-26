Mr. Robert Larry Smith
1950 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Robert Larry Smith, 69, of Daviston, Alabama, will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Bennie Lee Yates and Bro. Ray Dunn will officiate. Burial will follow in the Daviston Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 13, 1950 in Alexander City, Alabama to Robert Russell Smith and Sara Willoughby Smith. He was the former Mayor of Daviston and served for twenty years. He loved his community and was a lifelong resident of Daviston. He was always there to help and expected nothing in return. He loved God and sharing His word. He had a heart of gold and loved his family with all of it. He will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Smith; daughter, Stephanie Teel; son, Jason Teel (April); grandchildren, Carson Teel and Avery Teel; sisters, Brenda Bowen (John) and Glenda Snell (Greg); brother, Bennie Lee Yates (Sonja); nephews, Jason Branch (Shana), Jeffrey Branch (Lindsay), Jarrett Branch, and John Russell Bowen; niece, Sherry Johnston (Mike); numerous great nieces and great nephews; and special friends, Wayne Allen (Jo), Joyce Arsenault, Chris Jones, and Ray Dunn (Elaine)
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Janice Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Cancer Society, through their website at cancer.org.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.