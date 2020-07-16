Mr. Robert "Bob" Michael Clapp, Sr.
1947 - 2020
A Memorial Graveside Service for Mr. Robert “Bob” Michael Clapp, Sr., 73 of Alexander City, AL and previously from Charlottesville, VA will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. John Hill and Bro. Patrick Gilbert will officiate.
Mr. Clapp passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 25, 1947 in Darby, Pennsylvania to Everett Dale Clapp and Genevieve Grech Clapp. Mr. Clapp was a devoted husband and father that loved his family dearly. He was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Clapp was a member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church and the Central Alabama Emmaus Community. He always had a positive outlook, a smile on his face, loved people and was quick with a wise crack.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Joan McAllister Clapp of Alexander City, AL; sons, Robert Michael Clapp, Jr. of Lovingston, VA, Orin James Clapp of Knightdale, NC and Patrick Joseph Clapp (Brittany) of Zebulon, NC; daughters, Tiffany Gibson-Gardner (Simon) of Overton, Hampshire, UK and Kari Grace (Alfred) of Alexander City, AL; grandchildren, Isabella, Jezabel, Arabelle, Clarabelle, Alexander and Maximus Clapp and Lydia Ruth Grace and brother, Richard Clapp (Stella) of Dallas, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Arc of the Piedmont, c/o Lois Giles, PO Box 612, Lovingston, VA 22949.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.