Mr. Ricky Walker
1953 - 2020
A family Graveside Service for Mr. Ricky Walker, 66, of Alexander City, will be Friday, April 3, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Smyrna Cemetery.
Mr. Walker passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 26, 1953 in Alexander City, Alabama to Richard Arnold Walker and Agnes Marie Queen Walker-Jones. He was a member of Dadeville Church of Christ and was very spiritual. He loved the Lord with all his heart. He was an outdoorsman and loved doing yard work. He proudly served his Country and was honorably discharged from the Marines. Ricky retired from Russell Corporation, after 35 years of dedicated service. Ricky was a good man and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen Michael "Mike" Walker and Adam Shane Walker, both of Alexander City; grandchildren, Stephen Walker and Allison Walker; mother, Agnes Marie Walker-Jones of Alexander City; sisters, Mona LeMaster, Brenda Mason, Sharon Jones and Pam Rich; brother, Terry Walker; half-sister, Wendy Jones; half-brother, Billy Dewayne Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Richard Arnold Walker; and his wife of 43 years, Dorothy J. Walker.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.