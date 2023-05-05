Funeral Service for Mr. Rickey Oneal Yates, 76, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 4:00 pm at the Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Dr. Josh Sammons, Randy Anderson, and Rev. Bennie Lee Yates will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rocky Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm at Rocky Creek Baptist Church.
Mr. Yates passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his residence. He was born on May 1, 1947, in Alexander City, Alabama to Emmett Oneal Yates and Effie Mae Gamble Yates. He was an active member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed singing gospel music. He worked for 35 years with Kimberly Clark/ Bowater as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed auto racing, gardening, and going to the beach. His grandchildren were the absolute joys of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Darlene Yates of Alexander City; daughters, Portia Worthy (Greg), Prudence Cheatham (Ronnie), and Page Bentley; grandchildren, Dr. Allie Worthy, Cade Worthy, Alec Cheatham (Samantha), Abby Cheatham, and Evan Bentley; and great-grandchild, Magnolia Cheatham; brother-in-law, Buddy Milner; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Myra Yates Milner.
