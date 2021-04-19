Mr. Richard Lee "Rickey" Shockley, Sr.
1953 - 2021
Memorial Service for Mr. Richard Lee "Rickey" Shockley, Sr., 67, of Alexander City, was on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. Rev. Wayne Cowhick and Sawyer Pike will officiated. The family received friends on Monday, April 19, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Alexander City Independent Methodist Church.
Mr. Shockley, Sr. passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at his residence. He was born on November 22, 1953 in Alexander City, Alabama to Doy F. Shockley and Sara Dabbs Shockley. He was a member of Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. Rickey was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family held an incredibly special place in his heart, and he will forever be missed by them. Rickey believed in traditions and one that was special to him was the annual Christmas Tree excursion. For the past 40 years he would take his entire family to participate in the cutting of the family tree. He and his wife traveled the country, and he would always bring back hats for the grandchildren to represent each place traveled.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary Ballard Shockley; daughter, Julia Upton (John); daughter-in-law, Allison Shockley; grandsons, Richard Lee "Trey" Shockley, III, Russell Cruz Ballard, John Berry Upton; brother, Fred Shockley (Candice); sister, Cathy Morgan (Ricky); stepmother, Gladys Shockley; stepsister, Chrys Foreman (Ted); stepbrother, Al Bishop (Becky); numerous nieces and nephews and faithful fur baby, Bella Shockley.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Lee Shockley, Jr., and parents.
The family would like to offer a special "Thank You" to Dr. Sheffield, the entire staff at The Cancer Center, Russell Medical and Encompass Health for the wonderful care given to Rickey. They are also grateful for the love and support provided by their many friends.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the UAB Medicine- Russell Cancer Center, 3316 Highway 280, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.