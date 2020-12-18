Mr. Richard E. "Dicky" Blanks
1948 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Richard E. "Dicky" Blanks, 72, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bethlehem-New Salem Cemetery. Rev. Lenny Arnold will officiate.
Mr. Blanks passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on April 20, 1948 in Alexander City, Alabama to William E. "Bill" Blanks and Ruth E. Rosenbaum White. He was an active member of River Road Baptist Church. He was an avid and accomplished sportsman. He loved to collect everything from coins, to cards, to comic books. He was a good Christian man who went to be with the Lord, and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Kathy Blanks; sons, Todd and Levi; grandson, Michael; nieces, Tina Gilliland, and Reshanda Baker; and nephews, Glenn Reaves and Donnie Reaves.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Billie Leigh Smith Fitzhugh; and brother, Raymond Luther Blanks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to River Road Baptist Church, at 148 Dean Rd Alexander City, AL or to New Concord Baptist Church, at 396 Concord Rd, Dadeville, AL 36853.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.