Mr. Richard Allen "Ricky" Fowler
1951 - 2020
Mr. Richard Allen "Ricky" Fowler, 68, of Goodwater, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 22, 1951 in Birmingham, Alabama to Floyd J. Fowler and Louise Simmons Fowler. Ricky loved welding and spending time in his shop, fabricating and working with metal. He loved cooking on the grill for everyone! He loved to spend time with his children, grandson, family, and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Anita Fowler; sons, Timothy Allen Fowler of Huntsville, AL, Anthony Drew Fowler, and Corey Brent Fowler; grandchild, Samuel Drew Fowler; sister, Tina Walker; brother, Van Fowler; numerous nieces & nephews; and mother-in-law, Laverne Hoyle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Logan; and niece, Kristina Logan.
Memorial Service for Mr. Ricky Fowler will be held at a later date.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.