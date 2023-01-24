Mr. Reginald “Reggie” Wayne Baker, December 8, 1967- December 31, 2022
Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Reginald “Reggie” Wayne Baker, 55, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Wright’s Funeral Home.
He was born on December 8, 1967 in Alexander City, Alabama to James Wayne Baker and Bonnie Jean Yates. Reggie was a remarkable carpenter who enjoyed being outdoors, camping, playing dominos, listening to music and sharing his love for his family with loved ones. He dearly loved his fur-baby, “Tiny” Jean Baker-Yates, as she was always by his side.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Jean Yates and his father, James Wayne Baker.
Mr. Baker passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Russell Medical Center due to natural causes.
He is survived by his son, Ryder (Kayla) Baker and Karry Allen; four grandchildren; step-mother, Susie Baker; sister, Emily “Sharlene” Tilley; his beloved fur-baby, “Tiny” Jean Baker-Yates; nieces and nephews.
