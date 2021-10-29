Mr. Rayshawn Hall Oct 29, 2021 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. Rayshawn Hall peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Wright's Funeral Home. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mr. Rayshawn Hall Arrangement Funeral Home Wright Funeral Lord Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook