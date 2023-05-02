Graveside Service for Mr. Raymond Lee West, Jr., 94, of Equality, Alabama, will be Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery in Stanton, AL.
Mr. West passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at his residence. He was born on November 23, 1928 in Safford, Alabama to Raymond Lee West, Sr. and Thelma Irene Fitts West. Mr. West was a hard worker. For many years he worked on the Pipeline in Louisiana and Texas, helped on the farm for the Alabama Department of Corrections and later owned his own yard maintenance business. He grew up working on the family dairy farm and trucking business. Mr. West had a great sense of humor and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. He was a devoted husband, loving father, wonderful brother and precious uncle to his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his sister, Judy West Bell (Richard) of Jacksonville, AL; brother, Richard A. West (Janice) of Stone Mountain, GA; son-in-law, Anthony Crowe of Equality, AL; granddaughter, Kimberly Goodwin; and great-granddaughters, Alyssa Eakin and Oury Goodwin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lula Mae Cleveland West; daughter, Joyce Ann West Crowe; granddaughter, Melissa Gulick; and his siblings, Louise Rudd, Audrey Allbert, Thelma Pitts, Roy West, Carolyn Wilson, Jean Gilley, Virginia West, Edward West, Peggy Farris, Mary McCullough and W. Robert West.
