Mr. Randy Adrian Colley
5/2/1950 - 12/14/ 2019
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Randy Adrian Colley, 69, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m., at the Elks Lodge located at 658 Elks Pkwy, Alexander City, AL 35010 .
Mr. Colley passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on May 2, 1950 in Alexander City, Alabama to John A. "P.A" Colley and Virginia Lightsey Colley.
He is survived by his sons, John “Robbie”. Colley (Kelly) of Pike Road, Adrian “Mel” Colley (Renee) of Montgomery, Mark Colley of Alexander City; daughter, Mia Schwartz of Tampa; grandchildren, Trey Colley, John-Walker Colley, Natalie Colley, Dalton Harper, Pierce Harper, Payton Levins, Shelby Grauberger and Bailey Cohee; sister, Marcia Thornburg (Dewayne) of Alexander City; nephews, Chase Thornburg and Zach Thornburg; and great-nephew, Chase Thornburg, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Michael Joseph Colley.
During Randy Colley’s lifetime, he was best known to his faithful fans as The Assassins, Moondog Rex from the Moondogs, Demolition Smash, Desperados, The Nightmare and The Shadows. Randy wrestled in several circuits to include NWA, ECW, WWF, WWC, AWA, MidSouth, USWA, Continental, and WCW. Randy toured all over the world to include places like Japan, South Africa, Germany, Puerto Rico, Australia, United States and the Middle East. He was able to head line Madison Square Gardens multiple times and wrestle some the greats such as Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Lex Luger and Dusty Rhodes. Some of Randy's managers were Captain Lou Albano, Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart, and Classy Freddie Blassy. Randy was featured on Tuesday Night Titans USA Network and Saturday Main Event. He was in the homes of millions of people for many years. He was part of the main excitement of growing up in the 70’s to mid 90’s. He held several titles, his most famous was WWF Tag Team Champion as part of the Moondogs. Randy ended his career in 1997 after a 25 year run and transitioned into Bail Enforcement Agent with Dr. D David Shultz. And then opened Colley Bail Bonds with offices in Dothan and Montgomery, AL. Randy also owned several gyms, Randy’s Gym, with several locations in Alexander City, AL. He was also a skilled electrician and then eventually became an ordained Minister. Randy was feared by many in his career but loved by all. He loved the water, fishing, yard sales and piddling on his boats. He leaves behind a world wind of memories, laughter and smiles.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.