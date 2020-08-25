Mr. Randall Glenn Sewell
1957 - 2020
Memorial Service for Mr. Randall Glenn Sewell, 63, of Alexander City, will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Hicks will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Sewell passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 30, 1957 in Alexander City, Alabama to Harlan Alden Sewell and Mary Louise Ogburn Sewell. He was an active lifelong member of Sunny Level United Methodist Church and also served as a Lay Leader. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. Randy enjoyed watching and attending Alabama Football games, spending time with family and friends as well as taking trips to the beach and mountains.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara J Sewell of Alexander City; mother, Mary Louise Sewell; sons, Cameron Kelley, Matthew Kelley; brother, Mickey (Traci) Sewell; nephew, Will Sewell and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
