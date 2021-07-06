Mr. Ralph Franklin Durden
1928 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Ralph Franklin Durden, 92, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. John Hill and Rev. Dion Turner will officiate. Burial will follow in the Socapatoy Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Durden passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on September 27, 1928 to Frank “Bishop” and Emily McCarley Durden. He was an active member of Bradford United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Fennell (Butch) of Goodwater; grandsons, Shane Fennell and Andy Fennell (Ginger) both of Chelsea.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bessie Ruth Durden; and an infant twin brother, Raymond Durden.
The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.