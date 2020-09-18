Mr. Radford Theodore Smith
1955 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Radford Theodore Smith, 65, of Eclectic, will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 8, 1955 in Alexander City, Alabama to William Lee Smith and Willie Pearl Peppers Smith. He was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church. Radford was a truck driver for 45+ years and loved every minute of it. He was an avid Alabama fan, loved being outside, mechanicing with his brothers and nephews and water skiing many years ago. He also loved going to the mountains with his family. Radford loved his family very much, especially his granddaughter, Caroline.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Teresa Anderson Smith of Eclectic; son, Curtis W. Smith (Emilly) of Alexander City; granddaughter, Caroline Elizabeth Smith of Alexander City; sister, Lou Ann Fuller of Alexander City; brother, David Lee Smith (Nancy) of Alexander City, sister-in-law, Martha Smith of Alexander City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Waylon Smith.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.