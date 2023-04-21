Mr. Philstavious “Phil” L. Dowdell, 18 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Dadeville, AL.
Public viewing will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm CST at First Baptist Church in Dadeville, AL.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 1:00 pm CST at Dadeville High School Auditorium in Dadeville, AL, Rev. Justin Freeman, Officiating.
He will lie in state 1 hour prior to funeral services.
Burial will follow in Lockhart Cemetery in Dadeville, AL.
Mr. Dowdell is survived by his mother, LaTonya Denise Allen (Marquiz) of Camp Hill, AL, his father, Phillip Dowdell (Tiffani) of Alexander City, AL, two loving sisters, Alexis Ma’Kyra Dowdell and Zaniriah JaKayla Dowdell, and step-sister, Jamorria Crayton, his grandmothers, Annette Allen and Ethel Johnson, his grandfathers, Floyd Johnson, Ellis Holloway, III, and Jerome Wilkerson, uncle and mentor, Antreal Raheem Allen, his aunts, Shundretta Allen, Cassandra Allen, Lashanda Allen, and DeQuetta Holloway, godmother, Doretha Lewis, god-sister, Caitlyn Lewis, special friends, Telissia Stone, and Tamia Cross, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Philstavious Dowdell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
