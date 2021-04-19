Mr. Philip “Mickey” McBride Jackson III
1947 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mr. Philip McBride Jackson III, 74, of Alexander City, will be Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery. Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate.
Mr. Jackson passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Brookwood Medical Center. He was born on February 20, 1947 in Alexander City, Alabama to Philip McBride Jackson Jr. and Virginia Gardner Jackson.
Mickey was a 1965 graduate of Benjamin Russell High School and graduated from Auburn University in 1969 with a degree in textile engineering. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity while at Auburn. In his younger years, he was an avid golfer at Willow Point Country Club where he won and placed in several tournaments. He also had a love of art and painting. Mickey worked for Russell Corporation until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of Alexander City Lions Club for many years, where he held several offices. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He loved his family and friends, and he will be missed by all.
He is survived by his sons, Philip McBride Jackson IV (Amy) of Alpharetta, GA, Scott Whitaker Jackson (Jed) of Falls Church, VA; grandchildren, Cole McBride Jackson, Connor Clark Jackson, Caden Philip Jackson, Cooper Robert Jackson, Caleb Whitaker Jackson, Dawson Ryder Jackson, Colby Sawyer Jackson; brothers, Ronnie Jackson (Misty), Walter Jackson, Robert Jackson and several nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to UAB Medicine-Russell Medical Cancer Center, 3316 Highway 280, Alexander City, AL 35010.
