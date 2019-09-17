Mr. Paul Wilson
1933 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Paul Wilson, 86, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Arnberg will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilson passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 1, 1933 in Equality, Alabama to Sam Wilson, Sr. and Lealer Bell Blackwell Wilson. He was an active member of Sixth Street Baptist Church for many years. He was a U. S. Army Veteran. Mr. Wilson enjoyed gardening and his red Nissan truck. He dearly loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean Wilson of Alexander City; daughter, Lisa Wilson Stanley of Fairhope; son, Richard Lee Wilson (Vera) of Equality; grandchildren, Mary Grace Stanley, Emma Kate Stanley, and Jamie Russell; great-grandchildren, Hayden Gaines, Bentlee Reynolds, Ryleigh Reynolds, and Cortlan Russell; and sister, Mary Easterwood (Syrell).
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charlie Will Wilson and Sam Wilson, Jr.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the building fund at Sixth Street Baptist Church 2324 6th Street Ext. Alexander City, AL 35010.
