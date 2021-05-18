Mr. Paul Steven "Steve" Allen
1945 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Paul Steven "Steve" Allen, 76, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson and Rev. Tom Drake will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Allen passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1945 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Virgil Steven Allen and Louise Price Allen. Mr. Allen loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. He attended New Salem Baptist Church. Mr. Allen loved to go boating on Lake Martin, enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and Westerns, and was a practical joker who loved to make people laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Martha G. Allen; daughter, Kisha Allen Abercrombie; son, Derrick Steven Allen (Melinda); and grandchildren, Abigayle Louise Abercrombie, Steven McKinley Abercrombie, Alexander Hagen Allen, and Marlie Ann Allen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.