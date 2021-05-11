Mr. Pat “Buddy” Evans Chadwick
1945 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Pat Evans Chadwick, 75, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Pastor Tony Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the Eagle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Chadwick passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born on December 5, 1945 in Macon County, Alabama to Lonnie Chadwick and Florence Hickman Chadwick. Buddy was a wonderful husband and father. He loved spending time with his family. He was a genuine caring man who never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and going to flea markets with his wife, or better known as “baby doll.”
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Barbara Heidimarie Chadwick; children, Darrell Wade Chadwick (Misty), Susie Kidwell Usrey (Richard), Sonya Whitaker, Michelle Britton (Tim), Shane Kidwell (Jana); grandchildren, Harleigh Chadwick, Braxton Walls, Blake Walls, Ethan Clark (Phelicia), Amy Bowden (John), Keri Dunham (Nathan), Ryan Clayton (Olyvia), Heather Newman (Ben), Lindsay Bolan (Josh), Dakota Whitaker, Forrest Whitaker, Luke Kidwell, Josh Kidwell (Courtney); thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Lillian Harrelson and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ashley Chadwick and his parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.