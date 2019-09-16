Mr. Otis Joseph Parker
1946 - 2019
Mr. Otis Joseph (OJ, Odie, or Joe to his friends and family) Parker, 73, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. A celebration of his life will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, Alabama with Pastor Rick Levell will officiate. Burial follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Mr. Parker was born on January 17, 1946 in Cullman, Alabama to Pastor Wesley and Vera Parker. OJ worked for Delta Air Lines for 33 years. He also owned his own landscaping company while working for Delta. He then went on to work for Employer’s Claim Management for ten years. He was well known for his love of Marshall Street Church of God, University of Alabama Football, having the best yard wherever he lived and throwing the best parties full of games and fun. Everyone knew OJ or Uncle Joe as the most giving and fun person to be around. He was the first to offer a helping hand to both those he knew and those he did not know. He loved to make people laugh and you could hear his laugh for miles away. He never met a stranger and the family is positive he will be waiting for them with a smile in Heaven one day.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Tankersley Parker; his daughter Michele Parker, his son Craig Parker (Karen) and his grandchildren Sarah, Hannah and Rebekah Parker. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Jack and Betty Jo Wisner, his sisters Mary Ann McDowell and Martha Sexton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Buel Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s @ act.alz.org in Peachtree City Walk on October 5 to the team called Walking Readers of which Michele is captain.
