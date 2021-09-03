Funeral Service for Mr. Olin Cumbee Dabbs Jr., 76, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Charlie Horton, and Minister Chris Tidwell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Eagle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Dabbs passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was born on January 3, 1945 in Lafayette, Alabama to Olin Cumbee Dabbs, Sr. and Lorene Cook Dabbs. He was a member of Eagle Creek Baptist Church and attended Jacksons Gap Baptist Church. He loved his family, community, and his church. He was a loving husband that always carried his wife’s purse and was known as the “resident dishwasher emptier.” He was also a humble, kind, loving, and generous father and grandfather. He was an avid gardener that enjoyed growing and sharing his vegetables with all of his neighbors. Mr. Dabbs enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, livestock, and watching western movies while eating a bowl of ice cream. He graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Agricultural Education and taught for two years before entering the business world. He owned and operated Lake Martin Exterminators and Dadeville Real Estate.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lynn Dabbs of Jacksons Gap; daughters, Laurie Downing (Mitchell) of Dadeville, Kathy DeFriese (Jon) of Charlotte, NC, and Kandy Morris of Opelika; son, John Morris of Radcliff, KY; grandchildren: Daniel DeVore, Katelyn DeFriese, Cameron DeFriese, Ryan Downing, and Caroline DeFriese; brother-in-law, Mike Clinton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Emily Ann Clinton.
The family requests that anyone attending the visitation or service to wear masks.