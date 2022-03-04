Mr. Norris Wilson Mar 4, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are saddened to announce the transition of Mr. Norris Wilson of Goodwater, Alabama on Friday, March 4, 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Wright’s Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Norris Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Norris Wilson Arrangement Funeral Home Wright Funeral Alabama Transition Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook