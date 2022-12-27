1937 - 2022
Mr. Nathan “Wayne” Stark went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2022, after a valiant fight against cancer. Wayne was born on October 20, 1937, in Alexander City, Alabama. As the son of missionaries and pastors, Wayne spent his teenage years in Recife, Brazil before coming back to the United States and attending Auburn University, where he met Wanda Claybrook, his wife of 62 years.
Wayne was a member of Faith Temple Church where he served as organist, elder, Sunday School teacher and choir member. He was an active community leader, businessman, and entrepreneur, starting multiple businesses, including Stark Auto Parts and SkilStaf. Wayne was a pioneer in the PEO industry, serving as a longtime board member, financial benefactor, and advocate for P.A.C.E. (Professional Association of Co-Employers). He also served as a board member on the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance.
Wayne was a gifted storyteller and entertainer who always put a smile on his listener’s face, particularly when he recounted his dream foreshadowing Auburn’s victory in the “Punt Bama Punt” 1972 Iron Bowl. He also enjoyed singing and cutting a rug with Wanda.
Granddaddy, as his grandchildren called him, was an avid reader with an extensive library. His favorite book was the Bible, from which he drew his strength, and he would often quote passages (his favorites were Romans 8:11 and Acts 10:38) to comfort his family and friends. Wayne was an ardent philanthropist, and he donated to many ministries all over the world from the United States to Afghanistan and India.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Stark; his five children: Misty Sanders, Mindy Haynes (Wallis), Melanie Fields (Greg), Daniel Stark (Katie), and Meika Hilsman (Hamilton); his fourteen grandchildren: Emily Sanders Pettaway (Brandon), Jon Ross Sanders, Katherine Sanders, Spencer Haynes (Margaret Ann), Sara Haynes, Isabel Haynes, Colin Fields (Mary Caroline), Connor Fields, Christopher Fields, Ella Stark, Gage Stark, Camille Stark, Joe Hilsman, and Nate Hilsman; his two siblings: Dick Stark (Sandra) and Annette Koontz (Arnie); and his sister-in-law, Becky Wimberly (Dean).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wynema Melton Stark and Howard Stark, and brother, Steve Stark.
The Stark Family would like to thank Wayne’s medical team and caregivers at Ivy Creek Hospice, as well as Hazel Chapman, Danny Queen, and Sam Rowe. Additionally, the Stark family would like to thank Dr. Sheffield, Dr. Sublett, and the medical staff at RMC. There will be a visitation on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Faith Temple Church followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Hillview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Faith Temple Church, P.O. Box 462 Alexander City, AL 35011.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.