Mr. Nathan “Wayne” Stark went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2022, after a valiant fight against cancer. Wayne was born on October 20, 1937, in Alexander City, Alabama. As the son of missionaries and pastors, Wayne spent his teenage years in Recife, Brazil before coming back to the United States and attending Auburn University, where he met Wanda Claybrook, his wife of 62 years.

Tags

Recommended for you