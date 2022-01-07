Mr. Milton Richardson, Jr. Jan 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. Milton Richardson, Jr.Funeral service for Milton Richardson, Jr. will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel.Visitation will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m.Professional service provided by Wright's Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Milton Richardson, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Milton Richardson Jr. Funeral Home Wright Funeral Service Chapel Professional Service Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook