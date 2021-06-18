Mr. Milton Lester Parrish

Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.