Mr. Milton Lester Parrish
1942 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Milton Lester Parrish, 78, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Bobby Anderson, Rev. Jeremy Johnson, Rev. Alton Byrd and Rev. Dennis Walker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Parrish passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Coosa Valley Baptist Medical Center. He was born on August 21, 1942 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to William Russell Parrish and Jessie Alma Solley Parrish. He was a longtime, faithful and active member of Liberty Baptist Church. Bro. Lester was a faithful follower of Christ and loved sharing the Good News with others. He served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, Lay Speaker, Song Leader and former Gideon. He loved fishing, hunting, sitting on his back porch, Alabama football and listening to Ronnie Betts on Sunday morning. For nearly 50 years, Bro. Lester worked at Russell Corporation and retired as a Supervisor in the Printing Department. Following retirement from Russell, he worked as a Security Guard at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home. He loved his family very much, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bessie Nora McManus Parrish of Alexander City; daughter, Nora Jean Griffith of Colbert, GA; son, Lester Dale Parrish (Tiffany) of Eatonton, GA; grandchildren, Kasie Ashton Huffman (Zach), Jacob Carter Griffith (Samantha), William Russell Parrish (Amber) and Samuel David Parrish; great-grandchildren, Kathryn Bennie Huffman, Greyson Robert Huffman and Lawson Paul Griffith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Russell Morton Parrish and Johnny Carl Parrish.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090 or online at www.alz.org.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.