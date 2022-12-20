Funeral Service for Mr. Milton F. Hill, 86, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Hill passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on June 23, 1936, in Clay County, Alabama to Lumas Jackson Hill and Zelma Beunnie Harris Hill. Milton enjoyed attending dances at the senior center and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Sheila A. Hill, Milton Eugene Hill (Shannon), Teresa H. Neal (Jim); grandchildren, Raylan H. White (Jamey), Ryan E. Hill; great-grandchildren, Eleanor White, Emerson White and sister, Yevonne Sisson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Nell Hill, parents and sister, Bobbie Powell.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.