Funeral Service for Mr. Miles A. Smith III "Al", 75, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church Dadeville. Dr. Ben Hayes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo with Honors Provided by the United States Air Force. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 11, 1947, in Alexander City, Alabama to Miles A. Smith Jr. and Carolyn Duffey Smith. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Dadeville.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Billie Sue Smith; sister, Ann Atkins (Doug); brother, Wayne Smith (Joyce); sons, Albert L. Smith (Nusara), Joseph B. Smith (Nancy); stepsons, Jeffrey McWhirter, David J. Hemmeger (Megan); ten grandchildren. several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He retired honorably from the USAF after 22 years of service, serving both in the USA and overseas, including Lackland. Chanute, Nellis. Takhli, Egland, and Homested AFB’s. He served in Vietnam, Philippines and Laos. He also retired from the City of Dadeville after 11 years of service. He was instrumental in the multimillion dollar upgrade of the sewage treatment plant.
His last job was with Clearwater Solutions, Hoover, AL
Miles was a graduate of Dadeville High School, attended AU 1 semester before joining the USAF, he holds a Graduate degree from the University of the Philippines with a BS in Social Science, 2 Associate Degrees and holds many Certificates.
He was a member of FBC Dadeville and 50+ Sunday School Class. He served FBC as a Sunday School teacher and started a clown ministry.
He enjoyed family, friends, traveling, NASCAR racing, AU football, and working for the children of Shriners Hospitals.
He was a 50+ year member of Dadeville Masonic Lodge and Alcazar Shrine where he served as Potentate in 2017. He was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Order of the Amaranth and a life member of the Scottish Rite.
Ill Sir Al Smith requested that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 ATTN: doners relations