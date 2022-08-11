1954 - 2022 - Memorial Service for Mr. Michael Ray Goodwin, 67, of Alexander City, will be Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Miles Crouch will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 2:45 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Goodwin passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born on August 11, 1954 in Alexander City, Alabama to Earl Goodwin and Mary Alice Caldwell Goodwin. Mike worked for Russell Corporation for 25+ years in the Bleachery at #7 Mill and then worked for the City of Alexander City in the Parks and Recreation Division for nearly 20 years. Mike was kind, humble and a hard worker. He truly loved being outside and working. He enjoyed canoeing, collecting arrowheads and was an avid Alabama fan. Mike loved helping people. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.
Mike is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ann Funderburk Goodwin; sons, Gary Lynn Goodwin (Tamara) and Gregory Michael Goodwin (Ginger); grandchildren, Caleb Trent Goodwin, Brantley Michael Goodwin and Braxton Locke Turner; brother, Buddy Goodwin (Gail); and nieces and nephews, Ginger, Kevin, Wes, Jeff, Sylvia, Stephen, Lauren, Christian, Clay, Clint, Lindsey, Misty, Jeremy and David.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brandon Ray Goodwin; and sister, Lisa Ann.
