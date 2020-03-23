Mr. Michael L. Merritt
1966 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Michael L. Merritt, 54, of Dadeville, will be Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Bro. Terry Carter will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Merritt passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Russell Medical. He was born on February 16, 1966 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Mickey Merritt and Linda Joyce Hartley Hill.
He is survived by his aunt, Dorothy Yarbrough of Conyers, GA; nieces, Brandy Coker (Buster) and Stormy Baker; nephew, Jonathan Baker, (Rebekah); nine great- nieces; two great-nephews; daughters, Jennifer Crain and Stephanie Abbott; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Amanda Merritt; and aunts, Mary Smith and Nancy Turley.
