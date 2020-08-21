Mr. Marty Reese Meeks
September 9, 1969 - August 16, 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Marty Reese Meeks, age 50, of Kellyton, will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wooten Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Wayne Curlee, officiating.
He was born on September 9, 1969 in Dade County, Florida to Jerry and Candice Meeks
Mr. Meeks peacefully transitioned to be with Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Russell Medical. Marty loved to watch old movies and western. He also loved his family.
Marty precious memories will be forever cherished by his parents, Jerry and Candice Meeks, one sister, Angela (Kenney) Curlee, and a host aunts, uncles, cousins and friends
Condolences can be sent to the family at www. wrightsfuneralservice.com
