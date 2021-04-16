Mr. Marty Lynn Sims
1959 - 2021
Visitation for Mr. Marty Lynn Sims, 61, of Alexander City, Alabama will be on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Sims passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on October 30, 1959 in Alexander City, Alabama to Homer Leon Sims and Myrtleen Spears Sims.
Marty was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. His family held a special place in his heart and he loved doting over them. He enjoyed working with his hands, collecting “good” junk and being outdoors. Marty never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh.
He is survived by his wife 27 years, Derra Vickers Sims; sons, Jamie Lynn Sims, Joshua Lynn Sims (Jennifer); daughter, Amber Sims Bradford (Richard); grandchildren, William Lynn Sims, Anthony Jaden Sims, Michael Edward Sims, Jayden Lewis Vines, Dayson Phillip Ziegler, Drake Edward Ziegler, Alexis Claire Sims, Savannah Luke, Rebecca Luke; brother, Larry Sims (Pam); sister, Gail Mathis (Roy) and mother-in-law, Madine Gunn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Lawrence and Travis Sims.
