Mr. Marty Carl Roberts
1956 - 2020
Visitation for Mr. Marty Carl Roberts, 64, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be, Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Roberts passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Russell Medical. He was born on January 19, 1956 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Del "Slim" Roberts and Sara Hayes Roberts. Marty worked in maintenance at Russell Corporation for 34 years and then also at Parkdale Mills. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling and going to the casinos and the dog track. Marty had many friends and could talk to anyone.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Roberts of Wetumpka; grandchildren, Haleigh McVey (Cody) of Alexander City, Rachel McVey of Alexander City, Tommy McVey of Kellyton, Heather Vickers (Eric) of Jacksons Gap and Kevin Headrick (Paige) of Goodwater; great-grandchildren, Everleigh Padgett, Kameron Headrick, Zoey Headrick, Jeremy Vickers and Kyler Vickers; brothers, Stanley Roberts (Wanda) of Alexander City, Terry Roberts of Jacksons Gap, Chris Roberts (Janie) of New Site and Ray Roberts (Gloria) of Dadeville; numerous nieces and nephews, former spouse, Peggy Roberts of Wetumpka; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Roberts Johnston (Shannon) of Alexander City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jackie Reister; and son, Jeremy "Jerry" Roberts.
