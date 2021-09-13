Funeral Service for Mr. Martin Luther Greer, 91, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Charlie Horton, Dr. Melvin Ervin, Bro. Johnny Pritchard will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.
Mr. Greer passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at residence. He was born on August 6, 1930, in Waverly, Alabama to William Bunn Greer and Mae Jewel Martin Greer. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was very involved in his church serving as pastor for 9 years, then continued to teach Sunday School. He was a very accomplished Bible scholar who was always willing to share the Gospel of Jesus. He was a baseball coach to his boys as well. He was a gentle soul who truly exhibited the love of Christ in all he did. He had a tremendous love for his family. He was a very encouraging person to others. He loved to tell childhood stories and had a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his daughter, Tawana Lowery (Skip) of Alexander City; sons, Tim Greer, Travis Greer, Tracy Greer, Terry Greer and Ted (Manda) Greer all of Dadeville; grandchildren, Aaron Greer (Crystal), Jacob Greer, Crystal Greer, Jarilyn Alleman (Bucky), Jordyn Boyer (Kevin), Luke Greer; nine great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Lily Mae Greer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Elizabeth Greer; sister, Dot LeVan; brothers, Robert Greer, Banks Greer, Clyde Greer, and Marvin Greer.