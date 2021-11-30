Mr. Marlin Ricky Thomas Nov 30, 2021 Nov 30, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are saddened to announce the transition of Mr. Marlin Ricky Thomas of New Site on November 23, 2021 at his residence. A private funeral service will be held.Professional services provided by Wright’s Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Marlin Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marlin Ricky Thomas Funeral Service Funeral Home Professional Service Site Wright Residence Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook