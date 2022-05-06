Mr. Malik Holtzclaw May 6, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. Malik Holtzclaw, 23, of Goodwater, Alabama passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Final arrangements pending. Final Arrangements entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Malik Holtzclaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Malik Holtzclaw Alabama Arrangement Funeral Home Pass Away Memorial Armour Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Trending Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesBoat operator declared dead after going overboard on Lake MartinColey Creek treatment likely not getting repermittedCDC finds possible link between adenovirus and hepatitis in Alabama childrenCity council appoints Adam Wade to school boardQuick response lessens oil spill impactEmergency exercise taking place in Tallapoosa County TuesdayAlex City Splashplex reopens for summerMr. Gerald Denny McGillDadeville High School debuts new courts with ribbon-cuttingArrest made in 1998 Coosa County shooting death Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Suzanne Scholz performs at Strand SessionsPHOTOS: Fish Pond Baptist ChurchPHOTOS: Oil spill on Joseph StreetPHOTOS: First responders practice large scale incident responsePHOTOS: Water Festival returns to Wind Creek State ParkGOOD LUCK GENERALS: Community cheers on Horseshoe Bend during trip to playoffsPHOTOS: Creek Road sewer repairHorseshoe Bend Central Coosa baseball Twitter Tweets by alexcityoutlook