Funeral Service for Mr. Lowell Oliver Guy, 92, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Guy passed peacefully at his residence on January 24, 2023 surrounded by family. Lowell was born on April 7, 1930 to Oliver Clinton and Mary Tommie Cullars Guy in Columbus, GA. He lived many years in Snyder Texas, but spent most of his life in Alexander City, AL. He was an avid bowler and managed Snyder Lanes in Texas and Truett Lanes in Alexander City. He helped his father with TV, radio repair and electronics at Vicker’s TV Service. Lowell worked at Russell Corporation for 32 years as an electronic technician and eventually head of the electric shop. He volunteered with the City of Alexander City for electrical and technical service, made videos for families of Vietnam servicemen and women, worked with the Red Cross, and spent 37 years with the Alexander City Rescue Squad serving as both Vice-President and President. His hobbies included fishing on Lake Martin, Coosa River, Destin, FL, spending weekends camping and on the first pontoon boat on Tallapoosa River. He was in the Alexander City CB radio club “The Backriders” and went by the handle “FLASH”. They sponsored many fundraising events over the years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, but got the most joy from helping others in the community.
Lowell is survived by daughter, Linda Guy Brewer (Kenneth); son, Robert Scott “Bobby” Guy (Dawn); daughters-in-law, Carrie Jenkins Guy and Donna Coker Guy; brother, Jim Guy (Letha); sister, Joyce Elam; grandchildren, Tracie Brewer Skinner (David), Stacie Brewer Honaker (Clay), Michael Brewer (Susan), Derek Allen Guy, Darrell Wayne Guy, Dalton Lowell Guy, Lindsay Rhiannon Guy; numerous great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Lowell was reunited with his beloved wife, Nelda Jane (Janie) Allen Guy; son, David Allen Guy; great granddaughter, Allie Brewer; parents, Oliver and Tommie Guy; stepmother, Marie Bowen Guy; and brother, Ralph Arnold Guy.
The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Enhabit Hospice for the wonderful loving care and support that was extended to Mr. Guy and the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alexander City Rescue Squad, 233 Joseph Street, Alexander City, Alabama 35010 or Enhabit Hospice, 33 Aliant Parkway, Alexander City, Alabama 35010.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.