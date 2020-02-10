Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.