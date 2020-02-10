Mr. Lewis Daniel, 74, of Alexander City, AL passed away on Friday, February 07, 2020. Funeral service will be Wednesday , February 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Meadows Street Church of Christ Alexander City, Al.Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Meadows Street Church of Christ from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL.
Mr. Lewis Daniel
To plant a tree in memory of Lewis Daniel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.