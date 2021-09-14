Mr. Leonard Peoples Sep 14, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. Leonard Peoples, 63, of Kellyton, AL died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his residence. Final arrangements pending. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Mr. Leonard Peoples as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leonard Peoples Arrangement Al Funeral Home Memorial Armour Residence Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook