Mr. Leonard Cannie McKelvey
1944 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mr. Leonard Cannie McKelvey, 76, of Dadeville, will be Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Eagle Creek Cemetery. Pastor Taylor Gurley and Rev. Tim Thompson will officiate. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. McKelvey passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on December 13, 1944 in Eagle Creek, Alabama to Cannie Leonard McKelvey and Catherine Sanders McKelvey. He was an active member of Eagle Creek Baptist Church and served on the Building and Grounds Committee. Mr. McKelvey worked as a cabinet builder for 28 years at Auburn University. After retirement he continued building cabinets and doing carpentry work, most recently assisting with the remodel of Eagle Creek Church. Mr. McKelvey was a founding member of the Eagle Creek Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Jacksons Gap Water Authority. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming. He was a beekeeper and enjoyed his chickens. Mr. McKelvey’s most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lola Mae Haggerty McKelvey of Dadeville; sons, John Calvin McKelvey (Regina) of Dadeville, James Todd McKelvey (Rita) of Alexander City, and Gregory Scott McKelvey of Dadeville; grandchildren, Chris McKelvey (Millicent) and Wesley Carter (Mallory); great-grandchildren, Aspen McKelvey, Jenzen McKelvey, and Walker Carter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert McKelvey; and sister, Linda McKelvey Vickers.
