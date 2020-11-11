Mr. Leon Michael Howard
1942 - 2020
Memorial Service for Mr. Leon Michael Howard, 78, of Auburn, will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Jackson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Howard passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on September 30, 1942 in the Smyrna Community of Coosa County to Leon Columbus Howard and Madene Dunham Howard. He was an active member of Kellyton First United Methodist Church. Mr. Howard taught Physics, Chemistry, and Math in the Clay County School System for many years and also at Southern Union and Central Alabama Community Colleges. He received his B.S. and teaching certificate from Jacksonville State University and his Masters degree Pizza in Ashland in the late 80s. He was an active member of from Mississippi State University. He and his brother, Randy, owned and operated Brothers Pizza in Ashland in the late 80s. He was an active member of the Kellyton First United Methodist Church and the Emmaus Community and enjoyed cooking with the men of FUMC Ashland at SIFAT. Mr. Howard was active in the Clay County Historical Society and was an active genealogist. He enjoyed fishing and gardening and loved nothing more than a family gathering.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Sutter Browning Howard of Auburn; daughters, Jennifer McClay (Brian) of Niceville, FL. and Elizabeth Lynn Hendrix of Ashland; sons, Christopher Howard (Lisa) of Fayetteville, GA. and Alan Browning (Renee) of Fairhope; Grandchildren, Ashley Jenkins (James), Stephanie Evans (Blake), Lauren Pearson (Preston), Jonathan Hendrix (Mallory), Connor McClay, Nan Browning, Garrett McClay; Great-grandchildren, Caroline Evans, Persephone May Jenkins, Braxton Hendrix; and brother, Randy Joel Howard.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Smyrna Cemetery Fund.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.