Mr. Leldon Porch
1921 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Leldon Porch, 99, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate. Attendees will be required to remain in their vehicles during and after the service.
Mr. Porch passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. He was born on April 18, 1921 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to James A. Porch and Annie Belle McCord Porch. He was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church for many years.
He is survived by his son, James McCreight Porch (Susan) of Birmingham; daughters, Karen Porch of Smyrna, GA and Nancy P. Hill (Dan) of Birmingham; grandchildren, Daniel Hill (Jamie), Joseph Hill (Erin), and Jack Porch; great-grandchildren, Ezra Hill, Alastair Hill, and Aidan Hill; sister, Sue Downs of Hackneyville; and his sitters, Annie Hunter and Maggie Dailey.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wynoma M. Porch; his parents; and sibling, James Guy Porch, Montez Porch Gilbert, Harold Porch, LaPope Porch, and Virginia Porch White.
The family requests no flowers and memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Campus of First United Methodist Church 3266 US Hwy 280 Alexander City, AL 35010 or to one's favorite charity.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.