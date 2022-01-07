Mr. Larry Welcher Jan 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. Larry WelcherMr. Larry Welcher, 65 of Alexander City, AL, died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at his residence. Final arrangements pending. Final arrangements entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Mr. Larry Welcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry Welcher Alexander City Arrangement Residence Funeral Home Memorial Entrust Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook