Mr. Larry W. Brooks, 65 of Auburn, AL passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at EAMC in Opelika, AL.
Public Viewing will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, 12 Noon CST at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Bernard Harris, Officiating.
Mr. Brooks is survived by his children: two daughters, Keisha Echols of Auburn, AL and Niesha Brooks of Dadeville, AL, three sons, Dantego Brooks and Kahului (Natalie) Brooks, both of Camp Hill, AL and LaSharsky (Desharte) Brooks of Opelika, AL, four grandchildren: Anuarius Brooks, Shanaria Brooks, Tristan Brooks and Naomi Brooks, two aunts, Shirley Greathouse and Betty Jean Russell, one uncle, Harry Hart, he also leaves a dedicated friend, Rev. Anthony Pogue of Opelika, AL and a lifetime friend, Donald Wilson of Norfolk, VA, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
