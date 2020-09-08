Mr. Larry Roy Hutcherson
1956 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Larry Roy Hutcherson, 64, of New Site, Alabama, will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Drake and Rev. Clinton Branch will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Hutcherson passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside. He was born on June 24, 1956 in Alexander City, Alabama to William Burl Hutcherson and Nelda Brozene Parker Hutcherson. He was a member of New Site United Methodist Church. Larry was a founding member and instructor for the Tallapoosa County Hunter Education program and was Instructor of the Year in 2014. He was well known as a muzzle loader expert and enjoyed all shooting sports. He enjoyed the outdoors and dirt track car racing. His greatest joy was working with young hunters teaching gun safety and shooting. He loved people and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his son, Justin Kyle Hutcherson of New Site; brother, Ricky Hutcherson (Anita) of New Site; Caregiver/mother of his son, Sandra Bailey of New Site; brother-in-law, Wade Crowe of New Site; Aunt, Guarlene Foreman of New Site; several nieces and nephews; and several special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Deborah Crowe.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.