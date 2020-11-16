Mr. Larry Dennis Bolt
1943 - 2020
Mr. Bolt passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at residence. He was born on April 12, 1943 in Clay County, Alabama to the late James Traylor Bolt and Tiny Dorothy Amason.
He is survived by his sons Michael Steven Bolt, Mitchell Scott Bolt, and Matthew Shane Bolt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Traylor Bolt and Tiny Dorothy Bolt.
Mr. Bolt was a family man who passed the time golfing, hunting, and watching football. He enjoyed FOX News and politics. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather who stood by his values and opinions. Mr. Bolt was always kind and will be missed by all those who were a part of his life.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.